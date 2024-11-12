Disputed F1 team sale gets MAJOR update

Despite denying that they are up for sale, one Formula 1 team could be set to sell a stake in their outfit as soon as next week, it has been claimed.

Audi continued to ramp up their preparations for entry to F1 in 2026 earlier this week, completing their driver lineup.

Gabriel Bortoleto will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber in 2025 and then at Audi in 2026 in a pairing that blends experience with up-and-coming talent.

Away from their driver pairing, though, rumors have begun to spread regarding the team being sold, with a stake of the team reportedly set to be let go to Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

This was denied by Audi, who, in a statement, confirmed: "We do not participate in speculation. The team is not for sale."

Audi are set to enter F1 in 2026

Audi's F1 project recently signed Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi F1 set for Qatar investment

Yet, despite the denial, fresh reports suggest that not only is a deal happening, it could be completed as soon as next week.

That is according to Autosport, who also claim that the investment in the team could be much larger than originally anticipated.

Their report reveals that with Volkswagen AG - who own the Audi brand - in the 'throes of an economic crisis', insiders in Germany are stating that it is difficult to justify the expenditure of their F1 project.

Auto Motor und Sport have claimed that Qatar's sovereign wealth fund are keen on taking on a minority stake in Audi, with the state already owning shares in Volkswagen and Porsche.

Their report claims that the fresh investment could be used to expand its current base at Hinwil, improving the team's infrastructure and increasing its personnel.

The potential sponsorship opportunities associated with Qatar Airways are also discussed, with the airline already a prominent sponsor in F1.

