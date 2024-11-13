F1 star in UNBELIEVABLE response to getting cut
F1 star in UNBELIEVABLE response to getting cut
One of Formula 1's most popular drivers has revealed a truly unusual response to getting cut by his team for the 2025 season.
A number of stars will be leaving their teams this winter, with no fewer than eight drivers finding themselves in new seats for the coming season, in stark contrast to the 2023-24 transition in which no drivers moved.
As the season has played out, each seat has gradually been filled, the most recent of which was the second seat at Sauber, who are set to become Audi in 2026.
It has been confirmed that Formula 2 title challenger Gabriel Bortoleto will drive for Sauber in 2025 and then Audi in 2026 alongside German driver Nico Hulkenberg.
Valtteri Bottas shares unusual video
Of course, with Bortoleto now confirmed, it means that both of Sauber's current drivers - Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas - will both be looking for a drive elsewhere next season.
Shortly after the news was confirmed, though, an Instagram post including Bottas showed the Finn had taken to extreme measures.
The footage showed Bottas waking up, presumably at home, and then proceeding to complete an 'Ironman' challenge around his house.
This started with a 3800-metre swim in his pool, followed by a 180-kilometre cycle on a Peloton bike. To finish off, Bottas completes a full-length marathon on a treadmill.
It isn't clear how long Bottas took to complete the very impressive feat, but at the start of the video it was morning, and by the time he finished, it was dark and clearly nighttime.
This isn't the first insane sporting feat that Bottas has completed, either. Last month, the Finn competed in the Gravel World Championships and prior to that, pedalled 180km across the Mediterranean.
