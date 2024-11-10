Horner reveals ALL on Sainz to Red Bull

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has revealed all on a potential move for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz after rumors emerged regarding what would be a major driver transfer.

Although currently with the Italian team, Sainz is set to leave at the end of 2025 having been replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

It has meant that Sainz had to spend much of 2024 trying to find a new team for next season, with Mercedes, Red Bull, and Sauber/Audi all linked with snapping up the Spaniard.

In the end, in a major coup, it was Williams who managed to sign Sainz, tying him to a deal as they look to move further up the grid.

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Carlos Sainz has been linked with a move to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Horner clarifies Sainz to Red Bull rumors

Sainz will head to Williams full of confidence having had his best-ever season in 2024 in terms of race wins, claiming two, the first time he has ever secured more than one grand prix victory in a campaign.

In recent days, reports have emerged about an apparent release clause in Sainz's contract that would allow him to leave Williams if Red Bull were to come calling in an attempt to replace the out-of-form Sergio Perez. Williams denied the reports in an official statement to GPFans.

Now, Horner has provided an update on the rumors linking Sainz with a move to his team.

"I mean, there’s always a lot of speculation in the Formula 1 paddock," Horner told talkSPORT.

"Carlos Sainz is a Williams driver next year. He’s a great driver, he had a big win in Mexico recently and I think he’ll be very good for that team.

"Carlos is committed to Williams and he is not part of our plans for next year."

