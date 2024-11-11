Horner fuels FIERCE Hamilton rivalry with major claim on Mercedes star
Horner fuels FIERCE Hamilton rivalry with major claim on Mercedes star
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has fueled the fierce rivalry between his driver Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton with a huge claim about the Mercedes star.
Hamilton and Verstappen were involved in a brutal championship fight back in 2021 that ended in hugely controversial fashion in Abu Dhabi, but since then, the pair have not often had the chance to go head to head due to Mercedes' car lacking pace.
READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post
READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
Now, with Hamilton set to join Ferrari for the 2025 season, Horner has identified the British star as a serious threat to his driver once again.
Horner: Hamilton a threat in 2025
Speaking to talkSPORT, Horner insisted the 105-time race winner is more than capable of offering a substantial challenge for the world championship next season.
"He's obviously coming out of a very comfortable environment, one that he knows very well over the last 10 years, more than 10 years," Horner explained. "So that'll be a change for him.
"Charles Leclerc is another very fast driver. But Ferrari is a team that looks like they're picking up momentum.
READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
"For sure, a driver of Lewis' quality is always going to be a challenger.
"He could be just jumping at the right time. He's obviously seen things that he's chosen to change teams for because he believes in the future of Ferrari, so that's going to be fascinating to see how that plays out."
With seven world championships already to his name, Hamilton will be hoping to make it eight with his move to the Italian team.
Currently, Ferrari sit third in the 2024 constructors' standings, but with a driver pairing of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for next season, there is no doubt that there will be expectations for the team to compete in both championships.
READ MORE: Red Bull complete 2025 lineup with OFFICIAL driver signing announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner fuels FIERCE Hamilton rivalry with major claim on Mercedes star
- 14 minutes ago
NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title
- Today 00:51
Pace car CRASHES to red flag NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
- Yesterday 22:32
Wolff reveals BIG Mercedes release before Vegas race
- Yesterday 20:00
Wolff reveals GHOSTING by rival team boss
- Yesterday 18:00
Hamilton change confirmed by Mercedes before next race
- Yesterday 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec