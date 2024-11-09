Multi-world champion gets HUGE Red Bull F1 chance

Red Bull have handed a shock Formula 1 chance to a two-time world champion, who recently completed a track test with the team.

It has transpired that the test took place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria just days ahead of Max Verstappen's stunning win in the wet at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Starting from 17th on the grid, the Dutchman surged through the field, demonstrating his elite talent in testing conditions to clinch his first win since June.

With just three races remaining this season, the 27-year-old looks set to deliver a fourth straight drivers' championship having opened up a 62-point gap to his nearest challenger, Lando Norris.

His stunning performance once again highlighted the significant gap between himself and team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish inside the top 10 following another dismal display.

The test was carried out at the Red Bull Ring in Austria

Pressure is building on Sergio Perez to hold on to his seat next season

Champion swaps rally for F1

The Mexican has suffered a drastic drop-off in form over recent months, with speculation growing that he may be sacked next season despite signing a new contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit in the spring.

With Visa Cash App RB pair Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson eagerly waiting in the wings for an opportunity, Perez is running out of time to prove he deserves a seat.

While the 34-year-old's Red Bull future hangs in the balance, another racer was recently handed the chance to step into his shoes for a day as he got behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time.

Two-time world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera made his single-seater debut at the venue last weekend, completing approximately 50 laps on the iconic track.

Speaking to Autosport.com after the event, Rovanpera said: "I got quite a few laps in and, of course, the F1 was something I had been looking forward to for a long time, so it was really cool to finally get to drive it,"

“The biggest differences between rally and F1 are obviously that a rally car moves a lot more from the body - F1 is a bit like a karting car, it doesn't move much from its suspension, but it has an incredible amount of grip - and of course, F1 has a huge amount of downforce, which allows you to drive much faster in corners. It's also physically quite different.

“There's a lot more lateral G-force, the car stops much more and turns more - it feels very different to the driver, there are a lot more G-forces and the car has an incredible amount of grip."

