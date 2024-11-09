Perez release revealed by Red Bull ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull have confirmed a Sergio Perez release ahead of the upcoming, second annual, Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Mexican star has struggled mightily in 2024, sitting eighth in the drivers' championship behind his team-mate, both Ferrari drivers, both McLaren stars and both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

With his last appearance on the podium coming back in April, the former McLaren driver currently finds himself down in eighth on the drivers' leaderboard.

That run, coupled with a drop-off in performance from team-mate Max Verstappen, has seen the Milton Keynes-based outfit slump to third in the standings with just three races remaining.

Sergio Perez has suffered a dramatic drop-off in performance this season

Perez and Max Verstappen appear set to lose out on constructors' title

Pressure mounting on Perez

There have been a number of questions raised over the future of Perez despite him having signed a new deal with the team earlier this season.

Team boss Christian Horner has consistently backed his underperforming driver, but has made no secret of the fact that he is under pressure to improve.

With the likes of RB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson waiting in the wings for an opportunity, Perez may find himself without a seat for 2025 if he can't show some signs of life before the campaign comes to an end.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have been tipped to replace Perez

The six-time race winner still has a large following across the world, as demonstrated at his home grand prix in Mexico city last month, where he finished a disappointing P17.

And ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, his team have released an exclusive special-edition cap for Perez fans to purchase on their official website.

Verstappen supporters can also purchase the merchandise, which offers a throwback to the team's early days in the sport.

