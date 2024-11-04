NASCAR to investigate CONTROVERSIAL team radio messages from Martinsville

NASCAR have revealed they plan to investigate the controversial team radio messages from the penultimate race at Martinsville.

The Xfinity 500 saw Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and William Byron earn themselves a spot at Phoenix Raceway to fight for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

However, the race did not escape controversy, with race control disqualifying Christopher Bell from the title decider after he ran deep into the final corner and appeared to ride the wall.

This type of move was initially banned after Ross Chastain used the same method in 2022 at Martinsville to get into the final round, meaning Byron was subsequently elevated into the Championship 4 instead of Bell.

William Byron will fight for the title at Phoenix Raceway

Will there be further fallout from Martinsville?

However, suspicions have arisen around Byron's Chevrolet allies Austin Dillon and Chastain who raced side-by-side in what appeared to be a bid to protect his position.

Radio communication was heard from Dillon where he implied there was a form of deal and said: "Does the 1 [Chastain] crew chief know the deal."

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer has since revealed that they will investigate this issue and that the radio messages will be reviewed early this week.

"If you look at the other situations that were going; 23 [Wallace], the cars behind the 24 [Byron], really no bearing at this time," said Sawyer.

"We'll look at those at a later time."

Sawyer refused to elaborate on whether there will be further penalties but instead simply commented: "We'll look at it."

READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team

Related