F1 Sprint Race results: Brazilian Grand Prix final classification with penalties applied

Lando Norris' championship chances took a huge boost on Saturday, as he claimed victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.

Max Verstappen had already been handed a five-place gird penalty for Sunday's main race, giving Norris some hope that he could cut the Dutchman's mammoth championship lead.

During the sprint race, the Brit did exactly that, claiming his first ever sprint race victory thanks to a helping hand from team-mate Oscar Piastri, while Verstappen got demoted from third to fourth thanks to a late penalty.

Piastri started from pole, and looked like he had the pace to lead the race from start to finish, but let his championship-chasing team-mate through a few laps from the end after McLaren team orders.

Meanwhile, Verstappen crossed the line in third, but that result was under some threat as the FIA investigated him for breaching virtual safety car rules.

Charles Leclerc came in behind Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz and Mercedes star George Russell rounding out the top six, in a format in which the top eight receive points in one-point increments from first-eighth.

Below is the final classification from the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.

2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.593s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.656s

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +6.497s [including 5-second penalty]

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +7.224s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +12.475s

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +18.161s

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +18.717s

9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +20.773s

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +24.606s

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +29.764s

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +33.233s

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +34.128s

14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +35.507s

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +41.374s

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +43.231s

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +54.139s

18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +56.537s

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +57.983s

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF



