F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1's finest will take to the track for the second time on Saturday for qualifying, having completed the sprint race earlier in the day.

Lando Norris snatched back two potentially crucial points from Max Verstappen in the sprint, with team-mate Oscar Piastri handing the win to him in the closing stages – but the big points will be won and lost in Sunday's feature race.

The triple-header has so far produced intense battles between the title rivals, with Red Bull and their star driver Verstappen being handed a huge 20-second penalty last time out in Mexico City, prolonging the debate about the current state of the FIA and the consistency of their punishments.

However, it was Ferrari who demonstrated the strongest package at the two triple-header destinations so far, with Charles Leclerc bringing home the win at COTA and team-mate Carlos Sainz securing another win in red in Mexico ahead of his exit from the Scuderia next season.

McLaren appeared stronger than both Ferrari and Red Bull so far in Brazil, but who will come out on top to claim their spot at the front of the grid?

Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, November 2, 2024

The qualifying session in Sao Paulo kicks off today at 3pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 2pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 1pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 11am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6pm Saturday

Central European Time: 7pm Saturday

Australia (AEST): 4am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 2am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 3:30am Sunday

Japan (JST): 3am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 8pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 8pm Saturday

China (CST): 2am Sunday

India (IST): 11:30am Sunday

Brazil: 3pm Saturday

Singapore: 2am Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 9pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 10pm Saturday

Turkey: 9pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

