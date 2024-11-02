F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1's finest will take to the track for the second time on Saturday for qualifying, having completed the sprint race earlier in the day.
Lando Norris snatched back two potentially crucial points from Max Verstappen in the sprint, with team-mate Oscar Piastri handing the win to him in the closing stages – but the big points will be won and lost in Sunday's feature race.
The triple-header has so far produced intense battles between the title rivals, with Red Bull and their star driver Verstappen being handed a huge 20-second penalty last time out in Mexico City, prolonging the debate about the current state of the FIA and the consistency of their punishments.
However, it was Ferrari who demonstrated the strongest package at the two triple-header destinations so far, with Charles Leclerc bringing home the win at COTA and team-mate Carlos Sainz securing another win in red in Mexico ahead of his exit from the Scuderia next season.
McLaren appeared stronger than both Ferrari and Red Bull so far in Brazil, but who will come out on top to claim their spot at the front of the grid?
Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, November 2, 2024
The qualifying session in Sao Paulo kicks off today at 3pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time: 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 2pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 1pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 11am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6pm Saturday
Central European Time: 7pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 4am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 2am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 3:30am Sunday
Japan (JST): 3am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 8pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 8pm Saturday
China (CST): 2am Sunday
India (IST): 11:30am Sunday
Brazil: 3pm Saturday
Singapore: 2am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 9pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 10pm Saturday
Turkey: 9pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
