F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and TV

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint qualifying, including start times and how to watch in your region.

Formula 1 heads to Sao Paulo this weekend for the 21st round of the season, and the fifth sprint race of the year following Austria, China, Miami and Austin all of which were won by three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

However, before Saturday's sprint, teams have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after their sole practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 24-lap race.

This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift sprint qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.

The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (Q1, Q2, and Q3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.

Sprint qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with Q1 lasting 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 a brisk 8 minutes.

Now, let's have a look at the sprint qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Sao Paulo.

Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 1, 2024

The sprint qualifying session at the Brazilian GP kicks off today, Friday, November 1, at 3:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (BRT): 3:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 2:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 1:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 2:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 5:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 2:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 5:00am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 12:30pm Friday

Japan (JST): 3:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 8:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 8:30pm Friday

China (CST): 2:30am Saturday

India (IST): 12:00am Saturday

Singapore: 2:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 9:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 10:30pm Friday

Turkey: 9:30pm Friday



How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

