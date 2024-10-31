Hamilton Mercedes DROP confirmed ahead of Brazilian GP

Mercedes have confirmed a Lewis Hamilton drop ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo this weekend.

The race on Sunday will be just one of four the seven-time champion has left with his Mercedes team, with the 39-year-old set to join Ferrari in 2025.

The 39-year-old's final season at Mercedes has been one of mixed fortunes. On the one hand, he has achieved two race victories, including an emotional win at Silverstone.

However, for the most part, the team have been off the pace, and whilst they had shown signs of improvement midway through the season, their rivals have once again usurped them.

2024 will be Lewis Hamilton's last season with Mercedes

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Brazilian GP merchandise

None of that will be on Hamilton's mind as he heads to Brazil this weekend.

The seven-time champion will look forward to his second 'home' race of the season, something he can technically claim to be the case given that he was made an honorary Brazilian citizen in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton is an honorary citizen of Brazil

To capitalize on this excitement, Mercedes have revealed that Hamilton’s Brazilian GP merchandise collection has dropped, with a cap and a t-shirt featuring green and yellow.

It is a stunning tribute to the Brazilian race, where Hamilton will hope to put on a good show for a crowd that adore him.

