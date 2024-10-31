Hamilton Mercedes DROP confirmed ahead of Brazilian GP
Hamilton Mercedes DROP confirmed ahead of Brazilian GP
Mercedes have confirmed a Lewis Hamilton drop ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo this weekend.
The race on Sunday will be just one of four the seven-time champion has left with his Mercedes team, with the 39-year-old set to join Ferrari in 2025.
The 39-year-old's final season at Mercedes has been one of mixed fortunes. On the one hand, he has achieved two race victories, including an emotional win at Silverstone.
However, for the most part, the team have been off the pace, and whilst they had shown signs of improvement midway through the season, their rivals have once again usurped them.
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Brazilian GP merchandise
None of that will be on Hamilton's mind as he heads to Brazil this weekend.
The seven-time champion will look forward to his second 'home' race of the season, something he can technically claim to be the case given that he was made an honorary Brazilian citizen in 2022.
To capitalize on this excitement, Mercedes have revealed that Hamilton’s Brazilian GP merchandise collection has dropped, with a cap and a t-shirt featuring green and yellow.
It is a stunning tribute to the Brazilian race, where Hamilton will hope to put on a good show for a crowd that adore him.
READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mexican GP confident of success WITHOUT Perez
- 1 uur geleden
F1 confirm Las Vegas GP EXCLUSIVE in stunning announcement
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton Mercedes DROP confirmed ahead of Brazilian GP
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo gets Red Bull lifeline as OFFER revealed
- Yesterday 23:00
Red Bull reveal FIA COMPLAINT plan after Verstappen penalized
- Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR star and team announce INCREDIBLE hurricane relief campaign
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec