F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo

After a dramatic two weekends in the United States and Mexico, Formula 1 heads to South America this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Round 21 of the 2024 Formula 1 season is set to take place at the iconic Interlagos Circuit in Sao Paulo, with fans set to be treated to the main event on Sunday, as well as a Sprint on Saturday.

Heading to Brazil, the race in both the drivers' and constructors' standings are looking as competitive as they have done all season.

Following a disastrous day for Max Verstappen in Mexico, Lando Norris ensured he took a 10-point chunk out of the Dutchman's championship lead, which now stands at 47 points.

In the constructors' championship, meanwhile, Ferrari's recent resurgence continued, with the Scuderia now leading Red Bull in the standings and surely casting their eyes on McLaren, who are now only 29 points ahead.

But, how will the weather play out at Interlagos this weekend, and will rain hit the Brazilian Grand Prix once again?

Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, November 1: Practice & Sprint Qualifying

The first and only practice session of the weekend will kick off at 11:30am local time (BRT), with temperatures expected to be around the 23 degrees Celsius mark.

The chances of a wet race are higher than last weekend in Mexico, with a 17 per cent chance of rainfall expected just ahead of the session's start time.

Sprint Qualifying will get underway at 15:30 BRT, with thundery showers and a gentle breeze currently expected, temperatures the same as expected for the morning practice run.

Saturday, November 2: Sprint Race & Qualifying

Saturday's proceedings begin at 11am (BRT) with the sprint race currently looking to remain dry with sunny intervals, temperatures reaching 24 degrees Celsius.

Qualifying begins at 3pm local time, a slight increase in temperature expected at the track to around 25 degrees Celsius. Rain hovers over the session once again however, this time a much higher chance of 59 per cent.

Sunday, November 3: Race

Sunday's race will kick off at 2pm local time, with temperatures expected to be around the 24 degrees mark when the lights go out and cars head into the first corner.

The chances of a wet race are significant, with a 70 per cent chance of rainfall expected during the race along with light winds.

Keep an eye on this article as we update the weather forecast throughout the week.

