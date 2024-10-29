Jordan GOES WILD after major NASCAR success

NASCAR team owner and NBA icon Michael Jordan was pictured celebrating wildly after major success for 23XI Racing at Homestead-Miami on Sunday.

Jordan co-founded and co-owns 23XI alongside current Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, and Curtis Polk, and regularly attends races to cheer on his drivers.

Currently, 23XI runs two cars full-time in the Cup Series - the #45 of Tyler Reddick and the #23 of Bubba Wallace.

Whilst the latter of those names missed out on the playoffs this season, Reddick not only made the post-season, but also bagged the regular season championship, giving 23XI their first major silverware.

Things could yet get even better for Reddick, Jordan, and the rest of the team, however, after a race victory for the #45 in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday.

Jordan celebrates NASCAR success

Whilst off-track 23XI are currently embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR after suing the series and their CEO Jim France, on-track, things are going very well for the team.

Not only does Reddick's win at Homestead-Miami add another to the tally for 23XI overall, crucially, it qualifies the #45 for the championship four, ensuring Jordan's team now have a shot at landing the Cup Series championship overall, on top of their regular season success.

Clearly delighted with his driver, after the race, Jordan was captured celebrating wildly with Reddick in victory lane.

"Yeaaah baby! Yeah," Jordan can be heard shouting as he tightly hugs his driver.

"Good job kid," he finishes, before once again embracing his driver, this time via handshake.

Following Reddick's victory, just two places remain in the championship four, set to take place at Phoenix Raceway on November 10th.

The #22 of Joey Logano is the other driver with his place in the championship four already secured following his victory in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The last round of eight race - the Xfinity 500 - is set to take place at Martinsville Speedway next Sunday, November 3rd, which will see two drivers join Reddick and Logano in being able to compete for the championship the following weekend.

