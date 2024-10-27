FIA DEMOTE star driver for Mexican Grand Prix
FIA DEMOTE star driver for Mexican Grand Prix
One Formula 1 star's Sunday has been ruined early, after changes to his car resulted in him being demoted to a pitlane start.
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez plays host to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend, with the season coming into its final stretch.
However, just hours ahead of the race, one Formula 1 star has been dealt a setback after a new energy store (ES) and new control electronics (CE) were fitted to his car.
FIA punish F1 star in Mexico
Crucially, these changes were not approved by the sport's governing body, as confirmed by an official document released by the FIA at 10:30 CST.
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is the driver subject to the punishment, with the Frenchman now set to start the race in Mexico City from the pits.
"These PU elements have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate," the FIA document read.
"Therefore, car number 31 should now be required to start from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
The matter has also been referred to the stewards for their consideration, the FIA confirmed.
Whilst no doubt a setback, it is not the biggest blow Ocon will receive in his career, given his poor showing in qualifying on Saturday.
The Frenchman qualified just 19th for Sunday's race, meaning he will not have too much ground to make up to get back to where he would have been had he not received a punishment.
