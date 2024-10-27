Red Bull considering disastrous PITLANE start at Mexican GP

Red Bull are contemplating starting one of their cars from the pitlane at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, after a troubled Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Both of their drivers complained over the radio about the handling of the RB20 – not an unusual instance this season – but qualifying went significantly worse for one than the other.

Verstappen secured a front row start for Sunday's race, yet Perez could not get out of Q1 and will have it all to do from down in P18 for lights out.

Yet the Mexican might start the race even further behind his F1 rivals after he admitted that a pitlane start was being discussed.

Max Verstappen will start from P2 on the grid in Mexico

Sergio Perez failed to make it out of Q1 at his home race

Red Bull discussing pitlane start at Mexican GP

“We were just struggling too much with stopping the car,” Perez told the F1 media.

“For example into the low speed I cannot brake, I cannot stop the car, as soon as I attack the braking I start sliding, that is definitely my main issue at the moment, it’s where I’m struggling the most and I think here it shows even more, every time I tried to attack the braking I’m just locking up.”

The home driver went on admit that the problem has 'been there for the last three races, where I cannot stop the car'.

The Mexican crashed out of the race after the first corner last year

“I’m having to modulate quite a lot my braking," he added. "That’s something we can see in the data, but we are not able to fix it at the moment.”

Regarding the possibility of a pitlane start at his home race, Perez admitted that the team will "discuss all the options", adding: "It’s obviously the worst place for it to happen, it’s super disappointing.

“Still there is four races to go and we have to get on top of it as a team and I hope tomorrow we can enter to the points, but it’s going to be a very difficult weekend.”

