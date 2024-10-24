F1 champion MISSES Mexican GP as team deliver official health update
Fernando Alonso will miss Thursday of the Mexican Grand Prix after Aston Martin revealed a health update in an official statement.
The Mexican GP will see Max Verstappen and Lando Norris go head-to-head once more as they vie for the world drivers' title.
However, the McLaren star’s campaign received a major blow in Austin after Norris lost the lead during the opening lap of the race to Verstappen and the two Ferraris.
Following a controversial penalty for Norris, the Brit was demoted to P4 whilst his title rival extended his lead to 57 points in the standings.
Why is Fernando Alonso absent from the Mexican GP?
Whilst seven different drivers, and four different teams have won in 2024, Aston Martin and Alonso have failed to join the party at the front of the grid.
The Spaniard enjoyed several podiums during the 2023 season, however the team’s performance has dropped significantly this year with the champion often quite anonymous in races.
Aston Martin received a major boost when it was announced that design legend Adrian Newey would be joining the team from March 2025, with hopes that he will be able to spearhead the team towards future championship success.
However, Alonso’s Mexican GP weekend has already got off to a rough start, as it has been revealed that he will be absent from Thursday’s media day due to feeling unwell.
"Fernando Alonso is feeling unwell and will therefore not attend media day at the Mexico City Grand Prix,” Aston Martin wrote in an official statement.
"Fernando is focused on feeling 100% for Friday and his planned return to the AMR24 for Free Practice 2."
Aston Martin have not confirmed whether Alonso will be well enough to compete on Friday or the extent of his illness, but if he were to miss both practice sessions, reserve drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne could replace the champion.
