Ricciardo subjected to BRUTAL Red Bull swipe after F1 exit

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has aimed another swipe in the direction of Daniel Ricciardo, following the Australian's axe from the Red Bull family.

Ricciardo was replaced by his VCARB team last month, with Liam Lawson stepping up into the seat for the final six races of the season.

The Australian had initially rejoined the F1 grid through VCARB back in 2023, when he himself stepped up to replace the out-of-form Nick de Vries.

Ricciardo has no shortage of options to consider post-F1, with several motorsport chiefs expressing their desire to lure him to their series, and the Australian has even been linked with a move to IndyCar.

Daniel Ricciardo was sacked by Visa Cash App RB last month

Liam Lawson will see out the remainder of the season at RB

Marko doubles down on Ricciardo criticism

RB's former reserve driver Liam Lawson was unveiled as Ricciardo's replacement, and put in an impressive debut at last weekend's United States Grand Prix, finishing ninth to secure two valuable points for his team.

While many were disappointed to see Ricciardo depart from F1 given his reputation as one of the most likeable drivers on the grid, there was little surprise when it was finally announced.

Marko, Ricciardo's former Red Bull boss, strongly hinted that the 35-year-old's future looked bleak earlier in the campaign, and has now launched a scathing attack in the wake of his exit.

Helmut Marko was far from impressed with Ricciardo's displays this year

During a discussion with ex-Williams racer Ralf Schumacher on Sky Sports Germany in Texas last weekend, the Austrian explained why the team felt a change was necessary.

"F1 is a high-performance sport and that was also the reason why Ricciardo was replaced," he said. He never met the expectations.

"That's not just the case with us, that when a driver slips you have to react."

