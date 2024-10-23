Las Vegas GP achieves F1 FIRST with brand new deal
The Las Vegas Grand Prix has achieved an F1 first after announcing a brand new deal.
F1 will return to Vegas for the second time since the race was re-introduced in 2023, as the title battle promises to go down to the wire.
The 2024 season has been characterised by the fight between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who ever since he achieved a spectacular win in Miami has been hot on the heels of the champion.
Verstappen has not achieved a grand prix victory since the Spanish GP in June, but managed to keep Norris behind him at the US GP, and has thus extended his lead to 57 points in the drivers’ standings.
When is the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The Las Vegas GP returns in November, with the race getting underway on November 23 at 10pm (local time), but this year there will be an additional change made to the weekend.
Battery manufacturer Duracell will become F1’s first DRS zone sponsor, with their black and copper colours brought to life on the Koval straight, the first bespoke sponsorship since DRS was introduced in 2011.
Duracell is also one of Williams’ F1 sponsors, with the brand having featured on the iconic racing car since 2022.
For the Las Vegas GP weekend the cars of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto will sport a special design, with the rear wing DRS flaps and the DRS activation button on the steering wheel all being painted in Duracell colours.
“Duracell is helping to power Williams Racing’s transformation in pursuit of future championship success and the partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovative and effective activations," Williams Racing's Commercial Director James Bower said.
"We’re proud to support Duracell in its collaboration with the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a take-over of the DRS flap, giving the team a powerboost every time the drivers press the iconic copper button.”
