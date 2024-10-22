Aston Martin star teams up with Jeff Gordon for HISTORIC NASCAR drive
An Aston Martin star has joined NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon for a historic drive at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The four-time Cup Series champion, has cemented himself as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, with 93 victories to his name and currently serves as vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.
Meanwhile Aston Martin, one of the most iconic names in the automotive world, is yet to take their team to championship success in Formula 1, and currently sit fifth in the 2024 constructors’ standings.
However, the arrival of design legend Adrian Newey in 2025 will signal a new era for the team, as they build towards a title bid with their drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Jessica Hawkins joins NASCAR legend at Charlotte
These two iconic names in motorsport have recently teamed together, with Aston Martin ambassador Jessica Hawkins joining Gordon for a drive in the Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Gen 6 two-seater car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The drive comes as Valvoline Global Operations celebrates women in motorsport, with the Brit getting behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car for the first time in her career.
Hawkins became the first woman to drive the latest generation of an Aston Martin car at an event in Budapest in September 2023, and the 29-year-old continues to conduct simulator work for the team at their Silverstone factory.
"Getting the opportunity to drive a NASCAR race car was incredible from start to finish,” Hawkins said.
“The car itself was so different from anything I’ve driven before - it’s heavy and has so much power.
“I spent some time in the Hendrick Motorsports simulator and got some passenger laps with Jeff which really helped me prepare beforehand.
“The experience was a real career highlight and the memories from the day will stay with me for a long time.”
