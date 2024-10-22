Hamlin delivers BLAME verdict over Las Vegas wreck

Denny Hamlin has delivered his verdict on who was to blame for Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott’s crash at the South Point 400.

Reddick won the opening stage at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, however his race came undone after an incident on lap 89.

The #45 ran three-wide alongside Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr, when contact between Elliott and Reddick caused the two drivers to crash, as they spun out of control through the infield grass.

However, Reddick’s car sustained further damage after the 23XI Racing star flipped over and slid sideways, ending his race where he finished in 36th place.

Tyler Reddick's playoff chances were severely wounded in Las Vegas

Who was to blame for the Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott wreck?

As a result of their contact Reddick sits 30 points below the cutline, whereas Elliott is a significant 53 points back heading into the next race at Homestead-Miami.

Discussing the incident on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Joe Gibbs Racing star and 23XI Racing team owner, Denny Hamlin discussed the incident and apportioned the blame to his own team’s driver.

Denny Hamlin blames Tyler Reddick for Las Vegas wreck

“Looking back at it, I thought it was probably too aggressive on Tyler’s fault at that point in the race,” Hamlin said.

“I understand he’s trying to have one of these big days and he clearly has a car that can win. He doesn’t wanna get trapped back in traffic, but it just seemed like you’re asking a little too much from your competitors down low to leave a lane really late on the exit of the corner and they didn’t.

“The blame probably goes 1A to the 45, 1B is to the 19. The 9 had nothing to do with any of it, like he’s just an innocent bystander in the middle who held his lane, saw it coming, tried to back out and it was too late.”

