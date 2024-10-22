Reddick brutally honest after terrifying NASCAR FLIP at Las Vegas

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick offered a brutally honest reaction to a huge wreck that saw his car flip at Las Vegas on Sunday.

The South Point 400 took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend, with the race marking the first event of the Cup Series' playoffs round of eight.

The race would go on to be won by Joey Logano, but it was Reddick who caught plenty of attention after his car flipped on lap 89 of 267.

The 23XI Racing star was involved in a three-car wreck, but terrifyingly, as his car skidded across the grass on the inside of the circuit, it went airborne, doing a full 360 before landing the right way and on four wheels.

Tyler Reddick insane NASCAR flip

Remarkably, Reddick was able to calmly drive his car back to the pits, but was forced to retire due to damage, and duly taken to the medical center to be assessed.

He was later released and given the all-clear, talking media through how things unfolded from his perspective.

"You just gotta be aggressive on restarts," Reddick told the media after being released from the infield care center.

"It's how this next-gen racing has been since the beginning. I kind of saw them both have a moment and I had just a split second to make a decision. You gotta be aggressive. You gotta try and get those spots back on a restart. It can be hard to pass after a while."

Discussing the flip further, Reddick revealed he could have avoided the incident had he been more conservative, but this was not the kind of person or driver he was.

"By the time I realized I was in trouble, it was just too late. The #19 starts sliding, the #9 was coming up and I was pretty much already on their outside. At that point, there is nowhere to really go.

"I needed to make the decision earlier when I saw them sliding. Just be a little more conservative. That would have avoided the incident. Just not who I am, not what we do.

"It's unfortunate. It took us out of the race. We had a really fast Camry. Thought we would have been in the mix all day long."

As a result of his wreck in Vegas, Reddick now sits sixth in the playoff standings heading to Homestead next weekend.

With Logano's place in the final four confirmed following his victory, just three spots remain up for grabs.

