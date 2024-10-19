F1 US Grand Prix Sprint starting order with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the starting order for Saturday's sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas.
A revitalised Max Verstappen took a surprise pole position to put himself in great position to win his fourth sprint of the season, taking a key psychological win over title rival Lando Norris.
The Dutchman's title rival Lando Norris had no answer to Red Bull's pace only managing P4, and will have to pass Charles Leclerc and George Russell first if he wants to take the fight to Verstappen.
Both Haas drivers made it into the top 10 with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen starting ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, presenting them with a major advantage in the constructors' battle with VCARB.
Oscar Piastri made an early exit from SQ1 after his lap time was deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 19, in a major blow to McLaren.
The Red Bull of Sergio Perez also exited qualifying prematurely, and will start tomorrow's race in P11.
F1 2024 US Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:32.833secs
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.012sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.226sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.250sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.256sec
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.350sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.545sec
8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.565sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.969sec
10. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.573sec
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
15. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
16. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Alex Albon [Williams]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
US Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Sprint Race in Austin kicks off today at 1pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 1pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 2pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 11am Saturday
Central European Time 8pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7pm Saturday
