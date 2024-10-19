Verstappen attacks Red Bull over Ricciardo sacking

Max Verstappen has hit out at his own team for the way they handled the recent departure of popular driver Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian returned to the grid with Red Bull's junior team in 2023 when he replaced Nyck de Vries mid-season, with the door left open for him to be promoted to drive alongside Verstappen.

However, Ricciardo was consistently outpaced at Visa Cash App RB by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and entered the Singapore GP with the whole paddock speculating that he would be dropped after the race.

The 35-year-old had a disastrous outing around the street track where he was knocked out of Q1 and finished last of all the remaining runners, a performance that seemed to seal his fate.

Daniel Ricciardo was dropped by RB

Liam Lawson will replace Daniel Ricciardo from the US GP onwards

Following the Singapore GP it was announced that Ricciardo would be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season, in an exit that did not feel like a proper farewell for the F1 star.

However, Ricciardo performed one more act of service for his former Red Bull team-mate Verstappen in Singapore, after he set the fastest lap and snatched the point off Lando Norris.

As Verstappen’s nearest rival in the drivers’ championship, the stolen point could prove to be crucial if the championship fight goes down to the wire.

The Dutchman thanked Ricciardo for his help, and has recently come to the former Red Bull drivers’ defence criticising the team for how they handled his axing from F1.

Max Verstappen slams Red Bull for Daniel Ricciardo axing

“I think it was quite clear for me, for Daniel, that that was the last race,” he said to the media at the US Grand Prix. “From my side, I think it could have been handled a bit differently.”

He added: “Also for him, because he knew it, but he can’t say it exactly - it's a bit of a shame.

“He's done a lot for everyone. He's won races. He has had incredible races. I think it deserved a nicer exit.”

