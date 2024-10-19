close global

F1 US Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and EPSN TV

Formula 1 has returned from its late-season mini-break this weekend, with teams and drivers heading to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas.

The US Grand Prix has been held at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) since 2012, with Lewis Hamilton winning at the track five times – and Max Verstappen claiming the last three.

The US GP weekend at the COTA is the first sprint event since June in Austria, and represents an opportunity for Lando Norris to further close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

The gap between the two drivers currently sits at 52 points, but that will be significantly reduced if Norris can claim victory in both races in Texas.

United States Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, October 19, 2024

The fourth sprint of the season at the US GP kicks off today, Saturday, October 19, at 1pm local time. Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

United States (ET): 2pm Saturday
United States (CT): 1pm Saturday
United States (PT): 11am Saturday
Local time (CT): 1pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 4am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 2am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 3:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST): 12pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 3am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 8pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 9pm Saturday
China (CST): 2am Sunday
India (IST): 11:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 3pm Saturday
Singapore: 2am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 9pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 10pm Saturday
Turkey: 9pm Saturday

How to watch the US Grand Prix Sprint live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How does the F1 Sprint work?

Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.

It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.

The top eight finishers in the sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.

This season features six sprint races spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.

