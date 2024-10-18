close global

Red Bull forced into CONTROVERSIAL car change by FIA

The FIA have forced Red Bull to make a change to their car ahead of this weekend's US Grand Prix.

Last season's historic dominance has faded as 2024 has gone on, with McLaren passing the reigning constructors' champions in the standings.

Red Bull have suffered months of poor form, often looking like the fourth-fastest team on the F1 grid, and star driver Max Verstappen not winning a race since the Spanish Grand Prix back in June.

Now, the team have confirmed to BBC Sport that they have changed a key element on their car following discussions with Formula 1's governing body.

Red Bull's RB20 has been struggling for performance in 2024
Red Bull have been forced to change their car

Red Bull confirm forced changes

Rival teams had reportedly alerted the body to look into a device on the world champions' cars that allows for the ride height to be altered once the car leaves the garage.

Under current parc ferme rules in the sport, it is illegal to adjust the ride height of cars in between qualifying and the race itself, with the three practice sessions before qualifying allowing for teams to make necessary adjustments.

According to the BBC, the part of the Red Bull car that could be adjusted by the device was the so-called 'bib' or 'tea-tray', which is the front of the floor in the middle of the car.

However, Red Bull have now come up with a 'plan' regarding the part, following discussions with the FIA, who had confirmed that certain devices are strictly prohibited.

A Red Bull spokesperson told the BBC: "Yes, [the device] exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run.

"In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward."

An FIA statement on the matter failed to implicate Red Bull, but read: "Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

"While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

"As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

"In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance."

x