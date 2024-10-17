FIA address 'SUSPICIOUS' activity after F1 rule change

The FIA have addressed the 'suspicious' activity of a Formula 1 team, after concerns have been raised that they were exploiting a potential loophole in the rules.

A team may have acquired a performance advantage by adjusting the ride height of their car between qualifying and the race, a practice which is forbidden.

Ride height adjustments could allow a car to perform better in both low-fuel qualifying conditions and heavier race setups, which is prohibited under F1’s strict parc fermé regulations.

According to Autosport, several teams have raised concerns with the FIA, leading to an urgent review of the procedures that govern parc fermé rules to quench any "suspicions".

Parc ferme, French for "closed park" is a strictly policed section of F1

The FIA's F1 parc ferme rule changes

Under current regulations, teams are prohibited from making any changes to the aerodynamic configuration of the car, other than front wing adjustments, once it enters parc ferme conditions.

Altering ride height could potentially allow a car to fine-tune its handling for different track conditions, creating a performance boost over rivals.

In theory, such changes could be executed discreetly during routine checks by mechanics between qualifying and the race, making detection by FIA officials challenging.

To counter this, the FIA has reportedly been in discussions with teams about possible measures, including increased scrutiny of design data uploaded to the governing body’s open-source servers.

A spokesperson for the FIA clarified that while no team has been definitively caught engaging in such practices, steps are being taken to close any potential loopholes.

“Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations," said an FIA representative to Autosport.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport."

FIA President Ben Sulayem is clamping down on F1's grey areas

To address the concerns, the FIA has made immediate procedural changes to enhance checks on the front wing’s specifications.

This could include the application of seals to any device used to alter the "T-Tray" angle, a component that directly impacts the car’s ride height and aerodynamic balance.

“We have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified," added the FIA rep.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

The FIA will be implementing immediate procedural changes

The sudden rule change has sparked speculation across the paddock, with teams now on high alert.

The use of seals on critical car components is expected to ensure greater transparency and compliance, with many seeing this move as a proactive step by the FIA to prevent any potential breach of the technical regulations.

With tensions high as the season enters its final stages, the FIA’s swift action demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a level playing field in F1.

Whether or not the suspicions prove founded, the increased scrutiny could put an end to any attempts to exploit technical grey areas within the sport.

