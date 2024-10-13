Ricciardo reveals last look at F1 driver life in social post

Daniel Ricciardo has given fans a behind the scenes look at what is likely to be his last ever weekend as a Formula 1 driver.

The Australian failed to make his mark on Red Bull's junior team VCARB this season, being outperformed by Yuki Tsunoda before ultimately being let go after the Singapore Grand Prix last month.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Throughout the 2024 season, Ricciardo was frequently outperformed by team-mate Tsunoda, who himself is now reportedly fighting for a promotion to drive at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

With Perez having woefully missed the mark of his team's expectations this season, the Mexican driver is fighting for his seat despite Red Bull confirming his contract until the end of 2026 earlier this year.

No strangers to a mid-season swap, Perez is anything but safe at Christian Horner's outfit and could even be faced with a similar fate to Ricciardo if his form doesn't improve.

Daniel Ricciardo failed to impress alongside Yuki Tsunoda at RB

Red Bull made the call after Singapore to immediately replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed

Will Ricciardo return to F1?

Since the 35-year-old was replaced with immediate effect at RB by Liam Lawson, his options for a return to the F1 grid look thin.

Having himself admitted he would be interested in a racing career back home in Australia or across the pond with NASCAR offers being touted, F1 fans will be unlikely to spot Ricciardo on the grid anytime soon unless perhaps through a punditry opportunity.

Reflecting on what is likely to have been his final race with F1 in Singapore, Ricciardo took to Instagram to share some 'behind the scenes' snaps of the grand prix weekend.

Followers and famous faces alike flooded to the comments to express their dismay at the fan favourite's early exit, including former Red Bull star and F1 pundit David Coulthard who said: "Don’t mind me…just cutting onions…"

Oscar Piastri will continue flying the flag as Australia's star driver

Another tribute was left by Ricciardo's home gp, with the Instagram page for ausgp reflecting the mood by commenting: "I can’t do this today 😭🇦🇺".

The Aussie fans still have one home star to root for when F1 returns to Albert Park next season in the form of Oscar Piastri, with whom Ricciardo revealed he had undertaken a helmet swap, leaving an inspirational message and his signature to his fellow countryman, asking the young star to continue flying the flag.

READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure

Related