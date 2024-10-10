Jordan revealed as secret owner of $2 MILLION DOLLAR car
Michael Jordan has been revealed as the secret owner of a $2 million dollar car designed specifically for the NBA legend.
The 61-year-old is known best for winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, in a career that spanned from 1984-2003.
He also became part of the NASCAR Cup Series championship when he bought an ownership stake in Richard Petty Motorsports, alongside driver Denny Hamlin.
On October 22 2020 they unveiled the new team's name as 23XI Racing, which debuted on the NASCAR grid in 2021.
Michael Jordan revealed as mystery owner of Italian sports car
However, in recent weeks Jordan’s team has been embroiled in a lawsuit with NASCAR, after refusing to sign the new charter deal.
Alongside Front Row Motorsports, the two teams have filed for an injunction that would allow them to continue competing as chartered entries next year while their lawsuit with NASCAR proceeds.
Outside the intensity of NASCAR, Jordan has also been unveiled as the mystery owner of the only Pininfarina Battista Targamerica model in the world, after having it designed by the company.
The Italian brand initially unveiled the car in mid-August, where they revealed that it had been purchased by a 'renowned car collector and existing Battista owner.'
According to Auto Evolution, Jordan is the proud owner of an open-roof electric hypercar in silver-and-blue, which is believed to be worth upwards of $2m, while the engine delivers 1,900 horsepower.
Jordan's love of sports cars is well known, boasting a collection that contains the Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir and Ferrari 550 Maranello, alongside his very own NASCAR vehicle, the 23 Racing Toyota.
