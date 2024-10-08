Jordan wants SWIFT resolution as latest on NASCAR lawsuit revealed

Michael Jordan has revealed that he is looking for a swift resolution in his and 23XI Racing's lawsuit against NASCAR.

The antitrust lawsuit surfaced last week, with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports joining forces to take on the series.

This comes after 23XI and Front Row were the only teams not to sign up to NASCAR's new charter agreement in September despite reported threats that they could lose their place next season.

23XI are co-owned by Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Curtis Polk, with all three speaking out publicly on the matter since last week.

Michael Jordan is hoping for a quick resolution to 23XI's NASCAR lawsuit

Michael Jordan NASCAR lawsuit latest

With the Cup Series hitting Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, Jordan was in attendance to show his support to his two drivers - Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

Wallace finished 9th in the YellaWood 500, with Reddick down in 20th in a big dent to his hopes of progressing to the next round of the playoffs.

Naturally, given it is the first race that has happened since the lawsuit was announced, with Jordan watching on, he was quizzed on the matter, to which he revealed his motivations and his hopes on a timeframe.

"It’s not just me. Obviously, I think everybody should have an opportunity to be successful in any business,” said Jordan at Talladega.

“My voice is saying it hasn’t been happening.”

The 23XI co-owner later added: “I’d rather for it to be as quick as possible,”

“I don’t want it to linger long and hopefully, we can come to our senses and come up with something that makes sense for everybody.”

