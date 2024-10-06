Hamlin hits out at CENSORSHIP over NASCAR lawsuit

Denny Hamlin has hit out at media censorship after his racing team 23XI Racing filed a lawsuit against NASCAR.

The Michael Jordan-owned team have filed a joint lawsuit with Front Motorsports against NASCAR, accusing the governing body of "anti-competitive and monopolistic control of the sport".

Furthermore, both teams have refused to sign NASCAR’s new charter agreement, a system which basically guarantees entry to each race.

23XI Racing have alleged that the body is controlling the sport in a way that "unfairly benefits them at the expense of team owners, drivers, sponsors, partners, and fans".

Why has 23XI Racing sued NASCAR?

The two parties continue to argue that NASCAR and their CEO Jim France have operated 'without transparency, have stifled competition, and control the sport of stock car racing in ways that unfairly benefit them at the expense of team owners, drivers, sponsors, partners, and fans', providing several examples of their issue.

These include that the body “prevented teams from participating in any other stock car races, while also retaining ownership over Next Gen parts and cars” and “forced teams to buy parts from single-source suppliers chosen by NASCAR”.

The two teams state that litigation became their only option, after NASCAR refused to constructively engage in talks with the two parties.

Hamlin has since taken to social media to complain about how news organisations have reported on the lawsuit, and claimed his team have been ‘censored’.

“While censorship is a big topic in today’s media world, Channel 90 might be the poster child,” he wrote on X.

“An interview didn’t go the way they hoped after our attorney continued to state fact after fact even though they tried their best to refute, they have since edited/deleted that interview off of their channels because the narrative doesn’t fit their beliefs. If that doesn’t convince you of the bias then nothing will.”

