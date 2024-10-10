2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Bank of America Roval 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the finale of the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

The Bank of America Roval 400 is set to take place on Sunday, October 13 around the 2.42-mile-long road course with its 17 turns ready to test the field.

READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit

Ricky Stenhouse Jr won last time out in Talladega, with William Byron extending his lead at the top of the playoff standings.

Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe are at risk heading into Charlotte, with all four currently sitting below the cut-off line.

NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race

William Byron currently leads the NASCAR playoff standings

NASCAR Charlotte: Bank of America Roval 400 start times

The 109-lap race starts on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 2 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Qualifying 2 pm on Saturday 1 pm on Saturday 11 am on Saturday 7 pm on Saturday 8 pm on Saturday Race 2 pm on Sunday 1 pm on Sunday 11 am on Sunday 7pm on Sunday 8pm on Sunday

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in some major countries:

United States:NBC

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



The Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

How many laps is the Bank of America Roval 400?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL is 2.32 miles (3.73 kilometers) long and a 248.52-mile race that requires 109 laps of action.

What date is the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400?

Sunday, October 13th.

What time is the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400?

The Bank of America Roval 400 will start at 2:00 pm ET, Sunday, October 13th.

What channel is the Bank of America Roval 400 on?

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When was the Bank of America Roval 400 first run?

The Bank of America Roval 400 was first run in 2018 with Ryan Blaney winning the first race.

Which driver has the most wins at Charlotte?

Chase Elliott currently has the most wins, with 3.

READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV

Related