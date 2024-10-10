2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Bank of America Roval 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Bank of America Roval 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the finale of the Round of 12 in the playoffs.
The Bank of America Roval 400 is set to take place on Sunday, October 13 around the 2.42-mile-long road course with its 17 turns ready to test the field.
READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit
Ricky Stenhouse Jr won last time out in Talladega, with William Byron extending his lead at the top of the playoff standings.
Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe are at risk heading into Charlotte, with all four currently sitting below the cut-off line.
NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race
NASCAR Charlotte: Bank of America Roval 400 start times
The 109-lap race starts on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 2 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Qualifying
|2 pm on Saturday
|1 pm on Saturday
|11 am on Saturday
|7 pm on Saturday
|8 pm on Saturday
|Race
|2 pm on Sunday
|1 pm on Sunday
|11 am on Sunday
|7pm on Sunday
|8pm on Sunday
NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in some major countries:
United States:NBC
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
The Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs
How many laps is the Bank of America Roval 400?
The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL is 2.32 miles (3.73 kilometers) long and a 248.52-mile race that requires 109 laps of action.
What date is the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400?
Sunday, October 13th.
What time is the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400?
The Bank of America Roval 400 will start at 2:00 pm ET, Sunday, October 13th.
What channel is the Bank of America Roval 400 on?
NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
When was the Bank of America Roval 400 first run?
The Bank of America Roval 400 was first run in 2018 with Ryan Blaney winning the first race.
Which driver has the most wins at Charlotte?
Chase Elliott currently has the most wins, with 3.
READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Bank of America Roval 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton confesses LOVE for US snack
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton set for HISTORIC Met Gala role
- Today 03:00
Drive to Survive producer confirms 'MAJOR' Ricciardo news
- Today 01:00
Andretti releases emotional statement after SHOCK move
- Today 00:02
F1 star 'NO DOUBT' to appear in rival series
- Yesterday 22:06
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec