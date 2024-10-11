Ricciardo emerges as SURPRISE target for 2025 OFFER
Daniel Ricciardo has emerged as a surprise target for a 2025 offer following his exit from F1.
The Aussie star was replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the 2024 season following the Singapore GP, with Ricciardo failing to perform at Visa Cash App RB throughout the year.
Ricciardo was beaten consistently by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has brought in a decent haul of points for the team earning him a spot at RB for next year.
With no seat secured for 2025, the popular racer's prospects of getting behind the wheel of an F1 car again appear unlikely.
Return to Australia on the cards
Speaking after his final outing for RB at the Singapore Grand Prix, the eight-time race winner was clearly emotional as he reflected on a long spell at the pinnacle of motorsport.
However, given his popularity with racing fans across the world, he has been linked with a host of opportunities which would see him take on a fresh challenge.
And now, another intriguing offer looks set to pique his interest, with organisers of an iconic event in his home country eager to get the 36-year-old on board.
The annual Race of Champions (ROC) will be hosted in the southern hemisphere for the first time, with Sydney's Accor Stadium preparing to deliver a thrilling spectacle.
The event is billed as a battle between a variety of racing series, including F1, IndyCar and World Rally, and has formerly been staged in London's Wembley Stadium.
The decorated list of F1 drivers to have taken on the challenge includes a number of legendary names, including Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, while current world championship hopeful Lando Norris has also featured in the past.
Ricciardo competed back in 2015, and with no plans firmly established for next year, would be available to turn out in front of thousands of his native supporters.
“We are incredibly excited to bring the Race Of Champions to Australia for the first time ever,” said Race of Champions president and co-founder Fredrik Johnsson, as reported by Fox Sports.
“ROC has always been about pushing drivers to their limits in unique conditions.
“Australia has a rich motorsport heritage, and we’re looking forward to celebrating that by pitting some of the best Australian drivers against some of the world’s most legendary racing stars in a spectacular showdown in the middle of Accor Stadium.”
