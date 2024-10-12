Hamilton helps out in Broncos practice after buying ownership stake

Lewis Hamilton has been visiting the Denver Broncos in the mini-break in the Formula 1 season before the US Grand Prix.

Earlier this year, the seven-time world champion announced his impending move to Ferrari for the 2025 season to create a superteam with Charles Leclerc, but he's taken some time out of his schedule to visit Sean Payton, Bo Nix and co. in the meantime.

Mercedes have struggled with their performance since 2022, with Hamilton enduring his longest winless streak in the sport of 945 days.

However, the British star ended this unwanted record by taking an emotional home victory at Silverstone in the summer, which was followed up by an inherited win at the Belgian GP.

Lewis Hamilton will be reunited with Fred Vasseur at Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak at Silverstone

Can Lewis Hamilton claim his eighth world title at Ferrari?

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari will begin his campaign towards a historic eighth world title, a feat no other driver has achieved before.

However, the champion will have to go up against Charles Leclerc, in what is expected to be a tightly fought contest between the pair.

Whilst Leclerc may have youth on his side, the 39-year-old Hamilton shows no signs of slowing down and will hope to be rejuvenated by his arrival at Ferrari.

When the time comes for Hamilton to hang up his race suit, the champion has various pursuits outside of F1 to keep him motivated.

The Brit is currently involved in the co-production of the F1 movie, and has recently unveiled his first campaign with Dior.

Hamilton is also a co-owner of the Broncos, alongside the Walton-Penner family, after investing in 2022 and calling out the ‘lack of black ownership’ in the league.

In a new social media post, the Mercedes star was pictured visiting the team, joining them for practice as he was pictured fist-bumping the players in their team huddle.

Hamilton’s next F1 outing will be in the US, where he will be hoping to add another win to end his final season with Mercedes on a high.

