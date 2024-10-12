close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton helps out in Broncos practice after buying ownership stake

Hamilton helps out in Broncos practice after buying ownership stake

Hamilton helps out in Broncos practice after buying ownership stake

Hamilton helps out in Broncos practice after buying ownership stake

Lewis Hamilton has been visiting the Denver Broncos in the mini-break in the Formula 1 season before the US Grand Prix.

Earlier this year, the seven-time world champion announced his impending move to Ferrari for the 2025 season to create a superteam with Charles Leclerc, but he's taken some time out of his schedule to visit Sean Payton, Bo Nix and co. in the meantime.

READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure

Mercedes have struggled with their performance since 2022, with Hamilton enduring his longest winless streak in the sport of 945 days.

However, the British star ended this unwanted record by taking an emotional home victory at Silverstone in the summer, which was followed up by an inherited win at the Belgian GP.

Lewis Hamilton will be reunited with Fred Vasseur at Ferrari in 2025
Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak at Silverstone

Can Lewis Hamilton claim his eighth world title at Ferrari?

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari will begin his campaign towards a historic eighth world title, a feat no other driver has achieved before.

However, the champion will have to go up against Charles Leclerc, in what is expected to be a tightly fought contest between the pair.

Whilst Leclerc may have youth on his side, the 39-year-old Hamilton shows no signs of slowing down and will hope to be rejuvenated by his arrival at Ferrari.

When the time comes for Hamilton to hang up his race suit, the champion has various pursuits outside of F1 to keep him motivated.

The Brit is currently involved in the co-production of the F1 movie, and has recently unveiled his first campaign with Dior.

Hamilton is also a co-owner of the Broncos, alongside the Walton-Penner family, after investing in 2022 and calling out the ‘lack of black ownership’ in the league.

READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom

In a new social media post, the Mercedes star was pictured visiting the team, joining them for practice as he was pictured fist-bumping the players in their team huddle.

Hamilton’s next F1 outing will be in the US, where he will be hoping to add another win to end his final season with Mercedes on a high.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula 1 Charles Leclerc US Grand Prix Denver Broncos
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media
F1 Social

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media

  • September 24, 2024 05:00
Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' trip away as Verstappen's woes persist
F1 News & Gossip

Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' trip away as Verstappen's woes persist

  • September 19, 2024 01:00

Latest News

Haas

F1 star reveals WEIRD details of Gene Haas sacking

  • 17 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 figure charged in controversial corruption investigation

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Hamilton helps out in Broncos practice after buying ownership stake

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Horner dabbles in conspiracy 'sceptic' thinking over Red Bull collapse

  • Today 15:30
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bank of America Roval 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • Today 13:00
Latest F1 News

McLaren chief reveals EXCITING NASCAR plans

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x