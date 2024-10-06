Horner confirms PENALTY for Red Bull star at US GP
Horner confirms PENALTY for Red Bull star at US GP
Christian Horner has confirmed that a Red Bull star will receive a penalty at the United States Grand Prix.
The Red Bull boss has recently had to contend with the departure of Daniel Ricciardo, who was axed from RB after a disappointing return to F1.
READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
Ricciardo failed to beat his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda comprehensively throughout the 2024 season, leading to speculation that he would be replaced at the Singapore GP.
Following a poor performance around the street circuit, RB announced that the Aussie had been let go from the team in favour of junior driver, Liam Lawson.
Liam Lawson will take US GP penalty
Lawson's return to the cockpit will be far from straightforward. His challenge at the US GP will be complicated by an engine penalty, likely resulting in a 10-place grid drop.
“He’ll definitely get an engine penalty in Austin,” Horner revealed on the F1 Nation podcast.
“So he’ll have a bit of a soft landing, or soft return.”
Lawson, 22, had impressed earlier in the 2023 season, deputising for Ricciardo across five races when the Australian driver was side-lined with a broken wrist.
READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit
This setback, first brought to light by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko>, is expected to make Lawson’s weekend in Austin particularly difficult.
"The first race won't be easy for him because he has an engine penalty," Marko told Motorsport-Total.
"Ten places in the sprint race, so that doesn’t exactly make life easier in Austin."
Despite the penalty, the US GP will provide Lawson with two opportunities to showcase his skills, with both a sprint race and the main event offering chances for him to climb through the field.
As speculation swirls around a potential full-time seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, Lawson’s performances in the next six races will be crucial.
While the engine penalty may hinder his start at the US GP, the Kiwi driver will be keen to impress Red Bull management and secure his place in F1 for the long term.
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner confirms PENALTY for Red Bull star at US GP
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today at Talladega Superspeedway: YellaWood 500 start times and how to watch live
- 2 uur geleden
Andretti F1 chances BOOSTED following major change
- Today 05:00
Danica Patrick outlines US election voting intentions
- Today 04:00
Hamlin hits out at CENSORSHIP over NASCAR lawsuit
- Today 02:00
Wolff announces Verstappen Mercedes UPDATE amid Red Bull exit rumours
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec