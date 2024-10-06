Horner confirms PENALTY for Red Bull star at US GP

Christian Horner has confirmed that a Red Bull star will receive a penalty at the United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull boss has recently had to contend with the departure of Daniel Ricciardo, who was axed from RB after a disappointing return to F1.

Ricciardo failed to beat his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda comprehensively throughout the 2024 season, leading to speculation that he would be replaced at the Singapore GP.

Following a poor performance around the street circuit, RB announced that the Aussie had been let go from the team in favour of junior driver, Liam Lawson.

Lawson (R) is one again replacing Ricciardo at VCARB

Liam Lawson will take US GP penalty

Lawson's return to the cockpit will be far from straightforward. His challenge at the US GP will be complicated by an engine penalty, likely resulting in a 10-place grid drop.

“He’ll definitely get an engine penalty in Austin,” Horner revealed on the F1 Nation podcast.

“So he’ll have a bit of a soft landing, or soft return.”

Lawson, 22, had impressed earlier in the 2023 season, deputising for Ricciardo across five races when the Australian driver was side-lined with a broken wrist.

Lawson is hoping to earn a spot alongside Max Verstappen next season

This setback, first brought to light by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko>, is expected to make Lawson’s weekend in Austin particularly difficult.

"The first race won't be easy for him because he has an engine penalty," Marko told Motorsport-Total.

"Ten places in the sprint race, so that doesn’t exactly make life easier in Austin."

Despite the penalty, the US GP will provide Lawson with two opportunities to showcase his skills, with both a sprint race and the main event offering chances for him to climb through the field.

As speculation swirls around a potential full-time seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, Lawson’s performances in the next six races will be crucial.

While the engine penalty may hinder his start at the US GP, the Kiwi driver will be keen to impress Red Bull management and secure his place in F1 for the long term.

