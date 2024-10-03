2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and TV channels
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and TV channels
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Talladega Superspeedway this weekend as the playoff race and the battle for the 2024 crown really begin to heat up.
The YellaWood 500 - set to take place on Sunday, October 6 - will be the 110th Cup Series race hosted at the 2.66-mile oval.
With the round of 12 and the playoffs well underway, drivers heading to Talladega know that a good or bad race could massively impact their chances of progressing to the round of 8.
Heading into the weekend, the likes of Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric all sit below the cut line. However, there is a long way to go and a lot of racing to be done before the axe is swung.
NASCAR Talladega: YellaWood 500 start times
The 188-lap race starts on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 2 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Qualifying
|1:30 pm on Saturday
|12:30 pm on Saturday
|10:30 am on Saturday
|6:30 pm on Saturday
|7:30 pm on Saturday
|Race
|2 pm on Sunday
|1 pm on Sunday
|11 am on Sunday
|7pm on Sunday
|8pm on Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Talladega Superspeedway in some major countries:
United States: NBC
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup FAQs
How many laps is the YellaWood 500?
Talladega Superspeedway is 2.66 miles (4.28 km) long and a 500-mile race, which means there will be 188 laps of action.
What date is the 2024 YellaWood 500?
Sunday, October 6th.
What time is the 2024 YellaWood 500?
The YellaWood 500 will start at 2:00 pm ET.
What channel is the YellaWood 500 on?
The YellaWood 500 start time is 2:00 p.m. ET Sunday, October 6th.
When was the YellaWood 500 first run?
The YellaWood 500 was first run in 1969.
Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?
Dale Earnhardt holds the record for most driver victories, with 10.
