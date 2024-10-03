2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and TV channels

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Talladega Superspeedway this weekend as the playoff race and the battle for the 2024 crown really begin to heat up.

The YellaWood 500 - set to take place on Sunday, October 6 - will be the 110th Cup Series race hosted at the 2.66-mile oval.

With the round of 12 and the playoffs well underway, drivers heading to Talladega know that a good or bad race could massively impact their chances of progressing to the round of 8.

Heading into the weekend, the likes of Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric all sit below the cut line. However, there is a long way to go and a lot of racing to be done before the axe is swung.

William Byron tops the NASCAR playoff standings heading to Talladega

NASCAR Talladega: YellaWood 500 start times

The 188-lap race starts on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 2 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Qualifying 1:30 pm on Saturday 12:30 pm on Saturday 10:30 am on Saturday 6:30 pm on Saturday 7:30 pm on Saturday Race 2 pm on Sunday 1 pm on Sunday 11 am on Sunday 7pm on Sunday 8pm on Sunday

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Talladega Superspeedway in some major countries:

United States: NBC

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup FAQs

How many laps is the YellaWood 500?

Talladega Superspeedway is 2.66 miles (4.28 km) long and a 500-mile race, which means there will be 188 laps of action.

What date is the 2024 YellaWood 500?

Sunday, October 6th.

What time is the 2024 YellaWood 500?

The YellaWood 500 will start at 2:00 pm ET.

What channel is the YellaWood 500 on?

The YellaWood 500 start time is 2:00 p.m. ET Sunday, October 6th.

When was the YellaWood 500 first run?

The YellaWood 500 was first run in 1969.

Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Dale Earnhardt holds the record for most driver victories, with 10.

