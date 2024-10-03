FIA CANCEL race in major F1 calendar change

The FIA have released an official statement as the rookie race for 2024 has been cancelled.

Earlier this year F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed that they were considering a plan to host a rookie sprint race at the end of the F1 season after the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tyre test.

Teams must run two cars during this tyre test, with one car reserved for a rookie driver who have not competed in more than two grands prix.

However, hosting a sprint race after the test would provide a huge challenge to organisers, and there are still unknowns over how it will be broadcast.

A rookie race would be a great way for teams to test the potential of young drivers

Will the 2024 rookie sprint race go ahead?

Whilst there have been plans to host a rookie race at the end of this season, the project remains ongoing according to Domenicali.

“There is a project on the table, namely the possibility of organising a sprint race for young drivers in Abu Dhabi,” he said to Motosport.com.

“We are reflecting on how to give young people the opportunity during the Yas Marina test to shine and gain experience - not only by driving in the test, but also in a competitive context.

Stefano Domenicali has revealed plans for an end of season rookie race

“It would certainly help their training, aimed at making them prepared for the next step. We will talk about it in detail by the end of September to understand the feasibility of this idea.”

However, in an official statement released by the FIA, they have confirmed that the rookies race after Abu Dhabi won't happen this year 'due to timing and organisational constraints'.

The concept did receive widespread support and the sport 'will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025.'

