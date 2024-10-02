Busch Kansas spin leads to SURPRISE revelation from NASCAR star

After Kyle Busch's heartbreaking late spin at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, one fellow NASCAR star has admitted he was rooting for the #8 driver.

Busch was leading the race with 32 laps to go in the Hollywood Casino 400 but spun when exiting off of turn 2.

Although there did not appear to be contact, Busch was trying to get past Chase Briscoe at the time - a car he was about to lap.

Briscoe did not just let him by, however, with some speculating since he did not want to give up being on the lead lap.

Chase Briscoe on Kyle Busch incident

Whatever his motive, Busch was stuck behind Briscoe, and as he got closer to his competitor's car, got loose and lost control of his vehicle.

Discussing the incident from his perspective, Briscoe revealed that he was in fact rooting for Busch - who went on to finish 19th - making an admission you don't often hear from a racer that he was hoping someone else would win the race.

"I hate it for him," Briscoe revealed, via Kelly Crandall.

"He has been so close all year long and I am a Kyle Busch fan and wanted to see him win to keep the streak alive.

"I hate that we are a part of the conversation."

Briscoe also explained how things unfolded from his perspective during the incident.

"I don't know if we ever touched. I haven’t seen it still but these cars are so sensitive when you are off to the right," he explained.

"I couldn’t really run on the wall so I was trying to give him a car width and a couple inches and saw him get loose as soon as he got to my right rear. It didn’t feel like I was trying to do anything. I literally left him the top lane.

"These cars as soon as you get off to the right, especially here when you are running the wall, they just get really loose."

Kyle Busch's winless streak now continues, with chances of taking a win in 2024 slowly running out.

Busch must win a race before the year is out to continue his incredible record of consecutive seasons with a Cup Series win to his name.

Currently, Busch has managed it for 19 straight years, and a win this year would extend that 20.

