Ricciardo eyeing next steps as 'SEARCH' revealed following F1 exit
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he is still searching for what's next after his recent Visa Cash App RB exit.
The Aussie star was fired by VCARB just last week, losing his F1 seat for the remainder of 2024. It may well have been Ricciardo's last race in the series altogether.
The announcement regarding his exit came following months of speculation over his future, with several underwhelming performances produced since his return to the sport in 2023.
Liam Lawson will be in the VCARB car alongside Yuki Tsunoda at the United States Grand Prix later this month.
What is next for Daniel Ricciardo?
Now, as he looks ahead to what the future may hold, has admitted he is still looking for something which could come close to matching the 'adrenaline rush' he experiences behind the wheel of an F1 car.
“Racing is kind of my adrenaline rush, it gives me that adrenaline dump,” Ricciardo told CNN.
“But when I’m not racing, I still search for something like that - I haven’t taken up golf yet.”
It was a sad end for the eight-time race winner but wasn't unexpected given his struggles to rediscover the kind of form that propelled him into stardom during the early stages of his career.
Ricciardo first emerged as a major talent at Red Bull alongside world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, before moving on to join Renault in 2019.
That decision, however, didn't go to plan, deciding to leave the French outfit after two years to team up with McLaren, where he also failed to live up to expectations.
A short spell away from the sport came to an end midway through last season, with RB offering the 35-year-old a lifeline to get his career back on track.
But his below-par performances in comparison to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda saw bosses finally make a change.
Several tributes have been shared in the wake of his exit by many of his fellow drivers, while Ricciardo posted an emotional message on social media as he reflected on his long career.
