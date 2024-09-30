Shock RETIREMENT rumours causes Red Bull star to apologise in X-rated post

Sergio Perez has been the subject of rumours regarding his future in Formula 1, and has been forced to take to social media to issue an update.

Perez has scored just 41 points in his last 12 races, and has failed to beat team-mate Max Verstappen in any race this season in which the pair have both finished.

The Mexican has not won a race since April 2023, but Red Bull decided to hand him a new contract following a run of four podiums in his first five races of 2024.

However, his recent performances have led to speculation about his Red Bull future once again, with Christian Horner forced to come out during the summer break and confirm that the 34-year-old will see out his contract.

Sergio Perez was handed a new contract earlier this season

Sergio Perez has struggled throughout 2024

Perez's retirement rumours

In recent days, more rumours have been swirling about Perez's future in the sport as a whole, with reports suggesting Perez is thinking of announcing his retirement at his home grand prix in Mexico next month.

After consulting GPFans sources close to the Red Bull driver, they have made it clear that Perez has every intention of fulfilling his contract with Red Bull in full, and continuing to drive for many more years, suggesting retirement is not on Perez's mind in the near future.

However, the Mexican has still seen fit to come out himself and clear up any speculation on his future, in an iconic social media post in which he apologised to his followers.

Perez used a scene from hit film Wolf of Wall Street in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character claims he's 'not leaving', using an x-rated speech to put rumours to bed.

