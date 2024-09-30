Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting
Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting
Lewis Hamilton has described what he recalled a 'terrifying' meeting with Toto Wolff, his boss at the Mercedes Formula 1 team.
Hamilton has claimed six of his seven world championship titles with Mercedes, in a partnership that stretches all the way back to 2013.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
Despite this incredible partnership between the two parties, Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes and instead team up with Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards.
The Brit has recently spoken about the opportunity to race with the most iconic team on the F1 grid, following in the footsteps of another seven-time world champion in Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton's tough Mercedes meeting
Now, Hamilton has opened up on the difficult conversations he had with Wolff following his decision to leave Mercedes.
Wolff and Hamilton share a close relationship, forged through eight constructors' titles won together between 2014-2021, with Wolff's machinery also allowing Hamilton to achieve his personal goals.
Speaking to The Times, Hamilton revealed: "It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment I signed the contract - telling my boss, that was terrifying. "But it is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael [Schumacher]. Every driver watches that car and you’re like, 'What would it be like to sit in the red cockpit?'"
The seven-time champion will have the chance to experience that feeling from 2025 onwards, partnering Charles Leclerc as the most successful team in F1 history look to win their first championship since 2008.
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025
- 1 uur geleden
Shock RETIREMENT rumours causes Red Bull star to apologise in X-rated post
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory
- Today 18:00
British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test
- Today 17:00
Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting
- Today 16:00
Huge development revealed as Perez F1 RETIREMENT rumors spread
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec