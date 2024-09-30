close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting

Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting

Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting

Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting

Lewis Hamilton has described what he recalled a 'terrifying' meeting with Toto Wolff, his boss at the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

Hamilton has claimed six of his seven world championship titles with Mercedes, in a partnership that stretches all the way back to 2013.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Despite this incredible partnership between the two parties, Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes and instead team up with Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards.

The Brit has recently spoken about the opportunity to race with the most iconic team on the F1 grid, following in the footsteps of another seven-time world champion in Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have worked together since 2013

Hamilton's tough Mercedes meeting

Now, Hamilton has opened up on the difficult conversations he had with Wolff following his decision to leave Mercedes.

Wolff and Hamilton share a close relationship, forged through eight constructors' titles won together between 2014-2021, with Wolff's machinery also allowing Hamilton to achieve his personal goals.

Speaking to The Times, Hamilton revealed: "It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment I signed the contract - telling my boss, that was terrifying. "But it is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael [Schumacher]. Every driver watches that car and you’re like, 'What would it be like to sit in the red cockpit?'"

The seven-time champion will have the chance to experience that feeling from 2025 onwards, partnering Charles Leclerc as the most successful team in F1 history look to win their first championship since 2008.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Toto Wolff Michael Schumacher
Hamilton US GP win chances BOOSTED as Mercedes make exciting reveal
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton US GP win chances BOOSTED as Mercedes make exciting reveal

  • Today 03:00
Hamilton health update revealed after cancelled F1 appearance
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton health update revealed after cancelled F1 appearance

  • Today 01:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

  • 1 uur geleden
Red Bull

Shock RETIREMENT rumours causes Red Bull star to apologise in X-rated post

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory

  • Today 18:00
IndyCar

British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test

  • Today 17:00
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting

  • Today 16:00
Red Bull

Huge development revealed as Perez F1 RETIREMENT rumors spread

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x