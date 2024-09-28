Horner-owned racing team THRIVING amid Red Bull F1 struggles
Whilst the 2024 season is proving a real challenge for Red Bull, Christian Horner is enjoying success with his own racing team elsewhere.
Good news for the team came just days after a disastrous Singapore Grand Prix for Red Bull, with Max Verstappen beaten by championship rival Lando Norris, and Sergio Perez gaining just a single point.
The result continued the duo's poor run of recent form, with Verstappen now having gone eight races without a victory, and his team-mate once again failing to meet expectations in one of the fastest cars on the grid.
McLaren now have a commanding lead at the top of the constructors' standings.
Christian Horner racing success
Horner at least has reason to be optimistic away from the world of F1, according to the newly published reports.
The 50-year-old, alongside wife Geri, own horse-racing firm OMBI Ltd, and the company has been going great guns.
The pair spent around £600,000 last year between biological assets, buildings and motor vehicles, and those investments seem to have paid dividends, with the company tripling their profits from the previous year from £69,000 to £220,000.
The couple own several race horses, named after a selection of tracks from Geri's solo career, including Lift Me Up and It's Raining Men.
The former had its first win at Newbury last year, and could be set to feature at next year's Cheltenham Festival having missed out on the 2024 event.
