McLaren chief Brown makes SURPRISE Horner revelation
McLaren chief Brown makes SURPRISE Horner revelation
McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has made a surprise revelation regarding rival boss Christian Horner.
McLaren and Red Bull, of whom Horner is team boss, are embroiled in a fierce battle in both championships at present.
READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom
In the drivers' championship, for example, McLaren star Lando Norris is trying to hunt down Max Verstappen, who, despite Red Bull's recent struggles, still has a commanding lead at the top of the order.
Meanwhile, in the constructors' championship, it is Red Bull that are now doing the chasing, with McLaren taking a healthy lead in those standings after an excellent outing at the Singapore Grand Prix.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
Christian Horner and Zak Brown make peace
Despite Norris' impressive triumph, it was Daniel Ricciardo who generated much of the attention over the weekend.
The Visa Cash App RB driver has been replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season, and with his contract up at the end of 2024, has perhaps been seen for the final time in F1.
The Australian was determined to go out on a high on Sunday evening, and duly delivered by delivering the fastest lap of the race.
While his last-place finish meant he was ineligible to clinch the bonus point, he did ensure that it didn't go the way of Norris, thus handing Verstappen an unexpected boost.
Speaking post-race, Brown questioned the sporting integrity of the decision to allow Ricciardo to dent Norris' title ambitions, given that Red Bull owns RB.
Horner, meanwhile, brushed off the accusations of deliberate collaboration between the teams but did admit he understood Brown's frustrations.
It has now been revealed that they soon put their differences to one side, as they shared a flight back to the UK after Sunday's event.
An image shared by Brown on social media even showed the pair sporting matching pajamas as they settled in for the long trip home.
Peace in F1 has been restored on flight home (where’s Netflix when you need them!) - but the battle will continue on track. What an awesome sport! pic.twitter.com/LBnr3jtkee— Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) September 23, 2024
READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren chief Brown makes SURPRISE Horner revelation
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR weather forecast: The latest from Kansas City as the playoff race heats up
- Today 05:00
Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot has MAJOR legal update
- Today 04:00
Norris makes McLaren 'mini DRS' admission after FIA legal inspection
- Today 03:00
NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov