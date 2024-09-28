McLaren chief Brown makes SURPRISE Horner revelation

close global

McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has made a surprise revelation regarding rival boss Christian Horner.

McLaren and Red Bull, of whom Horner is team boss, are embroiled in a fierce battle in both championships at present.

In the drivers' championship, for example, McLaren star Lando Norris is trying to hunt down Max Verstappen, who, despite Red Bull's recent struggles, still has a commanding lead at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, in the constructors' championship, it is Red Bull that are now doing the chasing, with McLaren taking a healthy lead in those standings after an excellent outing at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo could have made his final F1 appearance

Christian Horner and Zak Brown make peace

Despite Norris' impressive triumph, it was Daniel Ricciardo who generated much of the attention over the weekend.

The Visa Cash App RB driver has been replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season, and with his contract up at the end of 2024, has perhaps been seen for the final time in F1.

The Australian was determined to go out on a high on Sunday evening, and duly delivered by delivering the fastest lap of the race.

While his last-place finish meant he was ineligible to clinch the bonus point, he did ensure that it didn't go the way of Norris, thus handing Verstappen an unexpected boost.

Norris and Verstappen are battling it out for the 2024 drivers' title

Speaking post-race, Brown questioned the sporting integrity of the decision to allow Ricciardo to dent Norris' title ambitions, given that Red Bull owns RB.

Horner, meanwhile, brushed off the accusations of deliberate collaboration between the teams but did admit he understood Brown's frustrations.

It has now been revealed that they soon put their differences to one side, as they shared a flight back to the UK after Sunday's event.

An image shared by Brown on social media even showed the pair sporting matching pajamas as they settled in for the long trip home.

