Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussion emerges amid last F1 race rumors
Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussion emerges amid last F1 race rumors
Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo has discussed what his retirement plans could look like amid reports he is set to be fired.
With the Singapore Grand Prix in the books, the Aussie may have run his last race of the F1 season, or indeed last F1 race for good, with widespread rumors that he is set to be replaced ahead of the United States Grand Prix next month.
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'
Ricciardo was offered a lifeline when he became Red Bull’s third driver during the 2023 season, where he was perfectly placed to replace Nyck de Vries when he was axed from Alpha Tauri (now VCARB).
However, the Aussie has once again failed to replicate the form he demonstrated in his early career, and has been outpaced by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently throughout 2024.
F1 RESULTS: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies in Singapore
Is Daniel Ricciardo leaving F1?
Pressure has since mounted on Ricciardo as he faces being axed from RB, with junior driver Liam Lawson awaiting a full-time drive at the team.
The Kiwi replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races last season, and has now been tipped to replace the struggling star as soon as the US Grand Prix in Austin.
Furthermore, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has since confirmed that Lawson will be on the grid in 2025, although did not state whether it was with RB or a rival team.
Ricciardo's F1 future is looking bleak post-Singapore, but remains positive about his life after F1 and discussed his dream retirement plans in an interview with the Daily Mail Australia.
Talking about his most recent trip to the Margaret River in Australia, he revealed that was the place he wanted to be after he retired from F1.
"I feel like everyone just feels so free and happy," the Aussie explained.
"And, I don't know, the way of life there is just my vision of like retirement and what that should feel like is very much what I feel when I'm down there," he added.
This week, Ricciardo has discussed what his career could look like post-F1, too, with discussions about joining NASCAR as well as IndyCar both surfacing.
READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be 'FIRED' after Singapore GP as huge claim made on Aussie's future
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP
- 21 minutes ago
Verstappen hints at LEAVING F1 as champ slams 'silly' rules
- 2 uur geleden
Hamlin makes exciting NASCAR declaration after SURVIVING playoff cut at Bristol
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussion emerges amid last F1 race rumors
- Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar team 'DROP' driver ahead of 2025
- Yesterday 22:00
Mercedes release OFFICIAL statement as Hamilton F1 appearance cancelled
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov