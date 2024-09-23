Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussion emerges amid last F1 race rumors

Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo has discussed what his retirement plans could look like amid reports he is set to be fired.

With the Singapore Grand Prix in the books, the Aussie may have run his last race of the F1 season, or indeed last F1 race for good, with widespread rumors that he is set to be replaced ahead of the United States Grand Prix next month.

Ricciardo was offered a lifeline when he became Red Bull’s third driver during the 2023 season, where he was perfectly placed to replace Nyck de Vries when he was axed from Alpha Tauri (now VCARB).

However, the Aussie has once again failed to replicate the form he demonstrated in his early career, and has been outpaced by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently throughout 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled against Yuki Tsunoda this season

Will Liam Lawson replace Daniel Ricciardo?

Is Daniel Ricciardo leaving F1?

Pressure has since mounted on Ricciardo as he faces being axed from RB, with junior driver Liam Lawson awaiting a full-time drive at the team.

The Kiwi replaced an injured Ricciardo for five races last season, and has now been tipped to replace the struggling star as soon as the US Grand Prix in Austin.

Furthermore, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has since confirmed that Lawson will be on the grid in 2025, although did not state whether it was with RB or a rival team.

Ricciardo's F1 future is looking bleak post-Singapore, but remains positive about his life after F1 and discussed his dream retirement plans in an interview with the Daily Mail Australia.

Daniel Ricciardo discusses F1 retirement plans

Talking about his most recent trip to the Margaret River in Australia, he revealed that was the place he wanted to be after he retired from F1.

"I feel like everyone just feels so free and happy," the Aussie explained.

"And, I don't know, the way of life there is just my vision of like retirement and what that should feel like is very much what I feel when I'm down there," he added.

This week, Ricciardo has discussed what his career could look like post-F1, too, with discussions about joining NASCAR as well as IndyCar both surfacing.

