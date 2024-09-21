NASCAR Qualifying Results: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start order as Hendrick Motorsports DOMINATE in Bristol
Alex Bowman will start the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the front of the order after a stunning qualifying session at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The #48 Chevrolet driver produced a lap time of 15.142secs in the final round, just edging Hendrick Motorsports team-mates Kyle Larson in second and William Byron in third.
It was a great day for the Rick Hendrick-owned team, with four drivers inside the top 10 with Chase Elliot qualifying on row 5.
With the round of 12 cut-off set to take place after Saturday's race, it was a strong showing for many playoff contenders, with eight of them making up the first five rows.
That being said, Daniel Suarez and Harrison Burton have some serious work to do under the lights tomorrow night at Bristol Motor Speedway where they will start on row 18 and 17 respectively.
Whilst Suarez is third in the playoff order at present and has somewhat of a buffer to the cutoff line, Burton is on the bubble, currently bottom of the playoff standings.
His great start to the #NASCARPlayoffs continues! @Alex_Bowman wins the #BuschLightPole for tomorrow's elimination race at @ItsBristolBaby. pic.twitter.com/uaGnbYmICU— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 20, 2024
Official NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race start order
1. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
12. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
16. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford
18. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
21. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
23. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford
24. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
27. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
28. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
32. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
36. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37. Josh Bilicki, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford
NASCAR Bristol start times
The 500-lap race kicks off today (Saturday, September 21st, 2024) at 7:30pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday
