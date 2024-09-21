NASCAR Qualifying Results: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start order as Hendrick Motorsports DOMINATE in Bristol

Alex Bowman will start the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the front of the order after a stunning qualifying session at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The #48 Chevrolet driver produced a lap time of 15.142secs in the final round, just edging Hendrick Motorsports team-mates Kyle Larson in second and William Byron in third.

It was a great day for the Rick Hendrick-owned team, with four drivers inside the top 10 with Chase Elliot qualifying on row 5.

With the round of 12 cut-off set to take place after Saturday's race, it was a strong showing for many playoff contenders, with eight of them making up the first five rows.

That being said, Daniel Suarez and Harrison Burton have some serious work to do under the lights tomorrow night at Bristol Motor Speedway where they will start on row 18 and 17 respectively.

Whilst Suarez is third in the playoff order at present and has somewhat of a buffer to the cutoff line, Burton is on the bubble, currently bottom of the playoff standings.

Official NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race start order

1. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

12. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

13. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

16. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

18. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

21. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

23. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

24. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

27. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

28. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

32. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

36. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37. Josh Bilicki, #66 MBM Motorsports Ford



NASCAR Bristol start times

The 500-lap race kicks off today (Saturday, September 21st, 2024) at 7:30pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday



