Haas F1 star ready to 'F*** S*** UP' following race ban
Haas Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen has made a bold statement amid his return to the grid following his recent race ban.
Magnussen missed last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with young Brit Ollie Bearman stepping in as his replacement in Baku.
The Dane found himself in that situation after managing to rack up the maximum of 12 penalty points over the last 12 months, with points collected at the Italian Grand Prix tipping him over the edge.
Bearman, who previously impressed when stepping in for an injured Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, will step into the Haas seat full-time in 2025 having signed with the American outfit earlier this season.
Magnussen on the other hand is yet to secure a contract for next season and could be facing a permanent exit from the pinnacle of motorsport.
Haas F1 star delivers warning following race ban
The 31-year-old has had his fair share of controversy this season and a number of high-speed crashes which ultimately led to him announcing his exit from Ayao Komatsu's team back in July.
Speaking to media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, Magnussen weighed in on the penalty points debate.
“Hopefully they [FIA] will open up and realize that they need to trust the drivers,” Magnussen said.
“Of course there are things that you have to clamp down on. There are things like moving under braking and reacting to movement.
“There are dangerous things that you should clamp down on. But apart from the little things, just let it go.”
As the Danish driver prepares for what could be his last race at Marina Bay, he delivered a stark warning to the FIA and the rest of the grid.
“You get punished and then you come back and you're like 'I'm ready to fuck shit up now',”
