FIA reveal McLaren legal decision in HUGE championship verdict

The FIA has reached a verdict over the legality of McLaren's Formula 1 car, with huge potential ramifications for both the drivers' and constructors' world championships.

The team's rivals Red Bull have previously raised questions regarding the legality of the papaya car this season, and now an official ruling has been made.

McLaren have been this season's surprise package in F1, emerging as the main threat to Red Bull's dominance.

Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the British outfit replaced the reigning constructors' champions at the top of the standings following last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris, meanwhile, trails Max Verstappen by 59 points in the battle for the drivers' title, but with seven races remaining, has a realistic chance of overhauling the Dutchman over the coming months.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are embroiled in a title fight

Norris and Oscar Piastri have propelled McLaren to the top of the team standings

Is McLaren's car legal?

The ongoing fight for the respective championships took a fresh twist in recent weeks after Red Bull queried the legality of their rivals' rear wing.

The part in question has appeared to flex at the front corners of the flap as speed increases on the straight, thus reducing drag, before returning to its normal position for corners.

But the FIA has now confirmed the part in question has passed all relevant tests.

McLaren's rear wing was tested by the FIA after questions were raised

A statement from the governing body read: “The FIA is closely monitoring the flexibility of bodywork on all cars and reserves the right to request teams to make modifications at any point during the season.

“However, if a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance, and no further action will be taken.

“The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation.

“This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality, and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.”

Despite the above verdict, it later transpired that McLaren will voluntarily choose not to run the rear wing from Baku again this season.

