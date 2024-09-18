NASCAR weather forecast: Latest from Bristol Motor Speedway

After a dramatic outing at Watkins Glen last time out, NASCAR Cup Series racing returns once again on Saturday, September 21 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race marks the 29th event of the 2024 NASCAR season and will race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with the track featuring 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees on the straightaways.

Saturday's race follows a thrilling outing at Watkins Glen last weekend, which saw Chris Buescher take the win after a dramatic overtime battle with Shane van Gisbergen.

On the other hand, defending winner of last year's event, Denny Hamlin, enters Bristol on the bubble for the final Round of 16 race.

Will the weather cause more drama in what already promises to be a thrilling weekend for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series?

Denny Hamlin is in the elimination bubble

Bass Pro Shops Night Race weather forecast

Friday, September 20: Practice and Qualifying

Both practice (4pm ET) and qualifying (5:05pm ET) are expected to be dry, with sunny intervals in the early evening.

There is 10% chance of rain throughout the two sessions, with light winds forecast and 46% humidity.

The temperature is set to remain at 28 degrees Celsius for practice and the beginning of qualifying.

Saturday, September 21: Race

Clear conditions are expected for Saturday's night race with sunshine all day and 0% chance of rain.

The temperature will drop to 26 degrees Celsius for the race start (7:30pm ET), and the temperature will continue to cool as the night progresses.

However, humidity will rise throughout the evening with clear skies expected throughout the course of the race.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times

The 500-lap race kicks off Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday



USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

