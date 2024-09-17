Business owner SLAMS Las Vegas GP with 'not good' health claim

A local business owner has slammed the Las Vegas Grand Prix as 'not good' for his health as construction work for the 2024 race gets underway.

2023 saw Formula 1 return to the iconic Nevada city for the first time since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen coming out on top in the inaugural modern-day race.

Of course, the race did not go down without any hitches, with huge disruption in the local area due to the race being held on the streets of the busy city.

Now, as construction for the 2024 race gets underway, one local business owner has spoken out.

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a standout on the F1 calendar

Formula 1 races along the iconic Vegas strip

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix slammed

According to reports, current construction for the 2024 race will mean locals and tourists have to endure lane closures on roads, meaning potential delays.

Whilst 3News Las Vegas report that event organizers are doing more this year to communicate with locals, including reducing construction time from nine months to three, one business owner is not content.

Las Vegas Souvenirs owner Jimmy Singh has revealed fear now that work is underway in the area of his business, claiming that having to essentially write things off for three to four months is bad for his health, too.

"I'm very scared for when they're starting this area," Singh explained to 3News.

"Like in the brain, always, we're losing for three months every year. Four months, losing.

"So that's coming into my brain, so that's not good for my health-wise too."

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas in November

Despite the above claim, Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, claims they are working hard to communicate better with locals.

"Really, a lot of the changes and improvement to this year's schedule is as a result of information and lessons learned and listening to people from last year," Nelson-Kraft explained.

"We really want this race and the setup and dismantling, we want this to be good for everyone."

The 2024 Las Vegas GP is set to take place from November 21st to November 23rd.

