Hamilton 'DISRESPECT' claims questioned by Amanda Newey

Following design guru Adrian Newey's move to Aston Martin, his wife Amanda Newey has opened up on claims of 'disrespect' aimed at her husband's comments about Lewis Hamilton.

Despite experiencing interest from the likes of Ferrari and McLaren, Newey has decided to make the switch from Red Bull to ambitious outfit Aston Martin.

Newey will reportedly earn £30 million a year, in a role of managing technical partner, and will attempt to add to his 25 world championship titles.

The 65-year-old was initially tipped to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, however Aston Martin soon emerged as the favourites and have succeeded in securing his signature.

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025

Adrian Newey accused of disrespecting Lewis Hamilton

In a recent appearance on the High Performance podcast, Newey discussed the 2021 title showdown in Abu Dhabi and how it impacted Mercedes’ psyche.

His quotes however garnered criticism from one user who claimed he was disrespectful towards the seven-time world champion.

“I think it got to Mercedes and instead of accepting it and moving on it started to affect their psyche which is an interesting one,” he said.

“Psychologically they couldn’t let it go. You know we all have a bad race, perhaps we should have won and the bloody thing broke down on the last lap or whatever.

“When I always have a personal issue I’ll be horrible to be around in the airport and that Sunday evening but come Monday morning I’ve got to wake up and be back on it.

“I can’t go back into the factory all miserable and downbeat. Part of my position I suppose is to try to hopefully motivate everybody not to say ‘it’s so unfair oh we were robbed’. Doesn’t help, does it?”

Amanda Newey has interjected over Lewis Hamilton 'disrespect' claims

The user's claims of disrespect prompted Newey’s wife Amanda to interject and clarify his intentions.

“No, he didn't. He has a great deal of respect for Lewis,” Amanda Newey wrote.

Newey has previously admitted it would have been 'fabulous' to have worked with Hamilton in his career, whilst also announcing his desire to work alongside Fernando Alonso.

Now the Brit will finally join Alonso and Lance Stroll, and will work towards helping Aston Martin achieve championship success.

