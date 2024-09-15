NASCAR Race Today at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at The Glen start times and how to watch live
NASCAR Race Today at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at The Glen start times and how to watch live
NASCAR hits Watkins Glen today (Sunday, September 15th) for Go Bowling at The Glen and the second round of the Cup Series playoffs.
The race is set to take place on the road course at Watkins Glen International, a course that features seven turns and 141 feet of total elevation change.
As the playoffs got underway in Atlanta last weekend, it was Joey Logano who took the victory, securing his place in the Round of 12. The remaining 15 contenders will all be looking to follow suit on Sunday.
Currently, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Briscoe are on the bubble, with Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin having a very small buffer to the drop line. However, a win at Watkins Glen for any of these drivers could change everything.
Go Bowling at The Glen start times
The 260-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 15th, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
