NASCAR Race Today at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at The Glen start times and how to watch live

NASCAR hits Watkins Glen today (Sunday, September 15th) for Go Bowling at The Glen and the second round of the Cup Series playoffs.

The race is set to take place on the road course at Watkins Glen International, a course that features seven turns and 141 feet of total elevation change.

As the playoffs got underway in Atlanta last weekend, it was Joey Logano who took the victory, securing his place in the Round of 12. The remaining 15 contenders will all be looking to follow suit on Sunday.

Currently, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Briscoe are on the bubble, with Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin having a very small buffer to the drop line. However, a win at Watkins Glen for any of these drivers could change everything.

Go Bowling at The Glen start times

The 260-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 15th, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



